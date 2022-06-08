Bucs Star Makes His Opinion On Saints Very Clear

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 26: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown with Tom Brady #12 during the first quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 26, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

In case there was any doubt, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans confirmed this Wednesday that he isn't a fan of the New Orleans Saints.

"We don't like the Saints," Evans said, via Evan Winter of AtoZ Sports.

Throughout the years, Evans has found himself in some altercations with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. An argument can be made they have one of the best rivalries in the league.

During the 2021 season, Evans had just three catches for 62 yards and a touchdown in two games against the Saints. It's worth mentioning that he left the second meeting early because of an injury.

Evans will have plenty of chances to shine against the Saints this upcoming season.

The Buccaneers and Saints will face off on Sept. 18 at the Caesars Superdome. Then, they'll meet again on Dec. 5 at Raymond James Stadium.

NFL fans should expect to see a pair of chippy games between the Buccaneers and Saints this fall.