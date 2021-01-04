The MRI Results For Mike Evans’ Knee Are Reportedly In

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to play the NFC East winner in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs next weekend.

Tampa Bay will be favored in that contest, but will the Buccaneers have star wide receiver Mike Evans on the field?

That remains to be seen.

Evans left Sunday’s win against the Falcons with a knee injury. He appeared to tweak his knee in the end zone on Sunday afternoon. Evans was ruled out following the play.

Sunday night, the Buccaneers reportedly got good news with his injury status. According to multiple reports, the MRI results came back clean for Evans.

“I can confirm Jay Glazer’s report that Mike Evans’ MRI revealed no structural damage to his knee. I’m told that’s it’s too soon to tell whether he plays this week. They will wait and see as the week goes on. But they are hopeful,” ESPN’s Jenna Laine reported.

The Buccaneers are reportedly hopeful that Evans will be able to play next weekend, though that remains to be seen.

Tampa Bay will either play on Saturday or Sunday. The official game schedule for the Wild Card Round has yet to be released.