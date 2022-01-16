Mike Evans Reveals If He Has A Preferred Next Opponent

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rolled into the NFC Divisional round of the playoffs with a dominant win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The reigning Super Bowl champs jumped on the Eagles from the opening kickoff and started out their title defense with a 31-15 victory.

The Bucs will now await the outcome of the remaining NFC games before finding out their next opponent. After Sunday’s performance, Tampa will surely feel confident about going up against anybody, but wide receiver Mike Evans was plainly honest in his hope for the next round.

Evans, who tore up the Eagles secondary on Sunday afternoon, wants to play against whatever remaining team plays the most man-to-man defense.

“Whatever team plays the most man coverage, I want to play those guys,” Evans said, per USA Today’s Jarrett Bell.

Who does @MikeEvans13_ want to play next? "Whatever team plays the most man coverage, I want to play those guys." Love that honesty from @Bucs receiver, who blistered a lot of man coverage against Philly in racking up 9 catches, 117 yards and TD. — Jarrett Bell (@JarrettBell) January 16, 2022

Evans’ honestly is rather shocking, but it’s for good reason. The three-time Pro Bowler shredded the Eagles with nine catches for 117 yards and a touchdown on Sunday, thriving when Philadelphia tried to use just one defensive back to cover him.

The Buccaneers needed Evans to step up in a major way with Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown no longer available. Tom Brady is playing with a fairly inexperienced group of receivers apart from Evans, so the 28-year-old needed to step up. He did so in a major way and will now hope to carry that momentum into the next round.

The Buccaneers opponent for their divisional game will depend on the outcomes of 49ers-Cowboys on Sunday and Rams-Cardinals on Monday. If Dallas wins, Tampa will host Dak Prescott and company next weekend.

If San Francisco comes out on top, the Bucs will face the winner of the NFC West showdown between the Rams and the Cardinals.