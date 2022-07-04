Mike Evans Reveals What Tom Brady Texted Him Before Unretiring

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speask with Tom Brady #12 during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

For 40 days, Mike Evans was the answer to the trivia question asking who caught Tom Brady's final NFL touchdown pass.

Then, Brady unretired, which means he's got a couple of dozen more touchdown tosses coming up this fall. Evans will definitely wind up catching his fair share.

In an interview with KPRC's Ari Alexander, Evans admitted that Brady tipped him off before he announced he was coming back. In a series of cryptic text messages, Brady told Evans that there would be "more touchdowns in our future."

"I'm just thinking that he's trolling me," Evans told Alexander. "So a few hours later, it's announced that he's coming back and that was that.

"I didn't think he was really coming back. I thought he was just playing around."

Including postseason games, Evans has caught 30 touchdowns from Brady in the last two seasons alone. He's especially become a favorite target of Brady's in the red zone.

Of those 30 scores, 21 have come from 20 yards out or fewer.