Mike Evans Shares How Tom Brady Reacted To His Injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and quarterback Tom Brady shake hands.DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 26: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown with Tom Brady #12 during the first quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 26, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans suffered a knee injury against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17 that almost cost him his first playoff appearance. But Tom Brady had a reaction to the injury that pleasantly surprised the Bucs wideout.

Speaking to the media this week, Evans revealed that Brady could tell what his injury was almost immediately. He said that Brady diagnosed it as a hyperextended knee and explained why it felt so awkward for him.

Brady turned out to be right on the money. Evans got that exact diagnosis and didn’t have to miss his first playoff game.

Evans was able to play in the NFC Wildcard Round against Washington, where he had six receptions for 119 yards in his first playoff appearance. He’s slated to start against the New Orleans Saints this coming weekend.

Tom Brady hasn’t suffered many injuries during his 21-year NFL career. But he knows a thing or two about how the human body works.

That experience has served Brady well this entire season as he led the Bucs to a franchise record 492 points and their first 11-win season since 2005.

The Bucs will be on the road this week against the Saints, who beat them twice in the regular season. But while the Saints have the edge in many categories, Brady is the NFL’s ultimate x-factor.

The game will be played on Sunday at 6:40 p.m and will air on FOX.


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.