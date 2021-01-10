Buccaneers Update Mike Evans’ Status For Tonight’s Game

After suffering what looked like a devastating knee injury in Week 17, Tampa Bay star receiver Mike Evans will take the field for the Bucs’ Wild Card matchup with the Washington Football Team on Saturday night.

Head coach Bruce Arians told ESPN earlier this morning that Evans would be active tonight. NFL insider Dov Kleiman confirmed the wideout’s official status on Twitter this evening.

#Bucs WR Mike Evans is officially ACTIVE for the #WFT game. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 9, 2021

Early on in last week’s win over the Falcons, Evans hyperextended his knee while planting his foot on a would-be touchdown catch. Helped off the field by team trainers, things weren’t looking too good for Evans. But, fortunately, an MRI scan showed no structural damage to the knee.

Evans got his first returning reps as a limited participant in Thursday’s practice.

As Tom Brady’s favorite target, Mike Evans’ return is huge for the Buccaneers as they look to make a deep playoff run. Evans is the top receiver on a stacked Tampa Bay receiving corps, leading the team in both yards (1,006) and touchdowns (13).

With the good news for Tampa Bay comes some bad for Washington.

Earlier today, WFT quarterback Alex Smith was officially ruled inactive with a lingering calf injury. Washington will also be without veteran leaders Lamar Miller (RB) and Thomas Davis (LB).

Mike Evans and the Buccaneers will face Washington tonight at 8:15 p.m. E.T.