Mike Evans Sums Up Tom Brady’s Impact In Tampa Bay

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady is headed toward yet another Conference Championship Game – except this time it’s with a new team.

After leading the New England to six Super Bowl titles, Brady decided to part ways with the Patriots. A 20-year stint came to an end, but it wasn’t the end of Brady’s career.

He signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his first season with the team, Brady led the Bucs to a playoff berth and has since added two wins to bring Tampa Bay to the NFC title game.

While Bill Belichick and the Patriots are home on the couch, Brady will be suiting up in yet another conference championship game.

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans had a simple message about Brady’s impact on the team. Evans thinks Brady could have brought any team to the playoffs.

Asked about Tom Brady’s impact Mike Evans: “He’s the greatest player to ever play the game.” Evans believes that Brady would bring any team to the playoffs pic.twitter.com/GIuPRLHfx9 — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) January 20, 2021

“He’s the greatest player to ever play the game,” Evans said about his quarterback.

While this seems like a strong statement, it’s not hyperbole. Brady has put his stamp on the league and will likely walk away as the best player to ever step on the field.

With respect to greats like Jerry Rice, if Brady finds a way to win the Super Bowl with the Buccaneers, he should easily be crowned as the Greatest of All Time.

He’ll have to get through Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers to get there, though.