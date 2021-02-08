Mike Evans Reacts To Tom Brady Trash Talking Tyrann Mathieu

Tom Brady and Tyrann Mathieu had several heated exchanges during Super Bowl LV, and Mike Evans loved every second of it.

For some reason, the Chiefs safety believed it would be a good idea to trash-talk Brady in the midst of the Bucs’ blowout. It didn’t pan out how Mathieu hoped it would.

Brady shredded the Kansas City secondary on Sunday, making light work of the previous defending champs. No. 12 completed 21 of 29 pass attempts for 201 yards and three touchdowns.

Despite the lopsided score, Mathieu still had plenty of words to say to Brady throughout the game, and the Bucs quarterback engaged right back with him. Evans loved the fire he saw from Brady during Super Bowl LV.

“We love that sh—. When [Brady] does that, he has a lot of guys to back him up,” Evans said in regards to Brady trash-talking Mathieu.

We’re still not sure what Tyrann Mathieu was thinking when he started trash-talking Tom Brady. Brady doesn’t ever let stuff like that slide, and he had several fiery responses for the Chiefs safety.

Perhaps the strangest aspect of Mathieu’s trash-talking was the fact he played so poorly. The Chiefs safety had several major defensive blunders during Super Bowl LV, and Brady consistently took advantage.

We have a feeling this isn’t the last time the Bucs and Chiefs will meet in coming years. When the two teems clash again, Mathieu might want to think before trash-talking Brady.