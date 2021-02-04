Mike Greenberg Names Greatest Athlete In Team Sports History

With decades of experience covering sports, Mike Greenberg has seen some of the best athletes of all-time up close. But recent events have made him change his perspective on who the greatest athlete in team sports history is.

Appearing on Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin this morning, Greenberg declared that Tom Brady has supplanted Michael Jordan as the greatest. He argued that Brady’s continued success at age 43 along with his accomplishments put him above any other athlete in team sports – including MJ.

“I think we have arrived at a place where that question (‘What was it like to cover Michael Jordan?’) is going to change,” Greenberg said. “I think the question is going to become ‘What was it like to cover Tom Brady?’ What he has done here at the age of 43 does catapult him… at the top of the list of the greatest athlete in the history of American team sports.”

Naturally, a lot of Michael Jordan fans and/or Tom Brady haters didn’t take kindly to Greeny’s words. The clip on YouTube has been ratio’d and the comments are filled with people outraged at his comments.

There’s no doubt that Tom Brady has cemented himself at the greatest NFL player of all-time. His countless records and accomplishments will keep him at the top of the mountain for decades to come.

But the argument between Brady and MJ is a far more interesting one.

Should the fact that Brady only plays one phase of football (offense) count against him since Jordan was dominant on both offense and defense? Should the fact that Jordan had a higher ratio of all-time great teammates like Pippen and Rodman count against him when Brady’s top receivers for many years were guys like Wes Welker and Julian Edelman?

It’s a fun debate to be had, and we have the rest of our lives to think about it.

But we can’t really start the conversation in earnest until we see how Brady’s career comes to an end.