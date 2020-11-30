Mike Greenberg Reacts To Tony Romo’s Comments On Sunday Night

Tom Brady has made it clear this season that his struggles are just a result of poor execution and not him being uncomfortable in Bruce Arians’ offense.

“Just not executing at the highest level,” Brady said this week. “I don’t think it’s more than that. I think we didn’t execute on some short throws [and] we didn’t execute on some medium throws. Just comes down to not as good execution as I think we’re capable of. We’re working hard to improve it and we’ll go out there and try and do a much better job this week.”

Brady’s struggles continued on Sunday, though he played OK in the second half of a 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He completed 27 of 41 passes for 345 yards, 3 touchdowns and two interceptions.

CBS analyst Tony Romo, meanwhile, went pretty hard on Arians’ offense during the game. He believes the offense needs to be catered more to Brady’s preferences.

Tony Romo with some educational insights into the problems Tom Brady has with Bruce Arians offense – not enough pre-snap motion, no run game or play-action – none of the things that make it easier to play QB. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) November 29, 2020

ESPN host Mike Greenberg loved what he heard from Romo on Sunday night.

“I love how much Tony Romo hates the Tampa offense,” he tweeted.

I love how much Tony Romo hates the Tampa offense. #Bucs #Arians — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) November 29, 2020

Not everyone is in agreement with Greenberg, but Romo definitely made his opinion known on Sunday night.