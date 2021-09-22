More Details Emerge From The Antonio Brown Situation

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed wide receiver Antonio Brown on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this Wednesday, putting his availability for Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams in serious jeopardy.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter had some additional details to share on Brown’s situation this afternoon.

Schefter reported that Brown was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list because of a positive test. However, the star wideout could return in time for Sunday’s game if he generates two negative tests 24 hours apart from each other.

It’ll be tough for Brown to produce consecutive negative tests in such a short time, but there is some hope that he can play on Sunday.

Bucs' WR Antonio Brown, who was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list today, tested positive, per league sources. A player that tests positive that is vaccinated can return after two negative tests 24 hours apart, but it will be tough for Brown to play Sunday vs. Rams. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2021

Brown looked sharp in the Buccaneers’ season opener, hauling in five passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. His production in Week 2 wasn’t nearly as impressive, as he had just one catch for 17 yards.

Obviously, the Buccaneers would love to have Brown on the field for this Sunday’s showdown with the Ravens. If he’s unable to suit up, though, Bruce Arians’ offense still has two elite pass catchers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Brown’s potential absence could open the door for Tyler Johnson and Scotty Miller to have extended roles on offense. It also could mean that rookie wideout Jaelon Darden won’t be a healthy scratch on game day.