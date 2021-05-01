Houston LB Grant Stuard Is 2021 Mr. Irrelevant, Selected by Buccaneers

The 2021 NFL Draft is in the books. With it, we now know who this year’s Mr. Irrelevant is.

Mr. Irrelevant is always one of the most-popular picks of the NFL Draft, named for whomever is taken with the final pick of the seventh and final round. This year, it’s none other than former Houston Cougars linebacker Grant Stuard.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Stuard with the final overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, pick No. 255, on Saturday evening. Stuard spent four years at Houston, where he totaled 190 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and two sacks in 39 career games.

He’s now off to the NFL where he’ll always be known as 2021’s Mr. Irrelevant. Congratulations to Grant Stuard and his family!

With the final pick in 2021 #NFLDraft, the #Bucs select LB Grant Stuard, sources tell @TheAthletic — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) May 1, 2021

Grant Stuard is one of seven players the Tampa Bay Buccaneers added in this year’s 2021 NFL Draft.

The Buccaneers spent their first-round pick on former Washington star Joe Tryon. Tampa Bay believes Tryon can make an immediate impact for its defense this upcoming season.

“We had a pretty good sense of who was going to come off and who was going to be there,” said Bucs General Manager Jason Licht, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com. “He was the top guy we had when we picked. He was over guys that had been picked. If we walked away and got Joe Tryon, we were going to be elated.”

Tampa Bay then went on to spend its second-round pick on former Florida quarterback Kyle Trask, which was a bit of a surprise. The Bucs knew they needed to add more depth at the position, though, and Trask will have an opportunity to now be Tom Brady‘s backup.

Grant Stuard, meanwhile, is the newest member of the Mr. Irrelevant legacy. He’s also the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.