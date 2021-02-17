Ndamukong Suh Addresses Future With Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Just over a week ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shocked the NFL world with a blowout victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Tampa Bay defense dominated the Kansas City offensive line en route to a 31-9 win. A major part of that dominance came from the defensive interior with Vita Vea and Ndamukong Suh wreaking havoc.

Earlier this week, the latter addressed his future with the Buccaneers. Suh signed a one-year deal ahead of the 2020 season – and it paid off with a ring – but will he be back for another season?

If he has anything to say about it, yes. “My goal is to come back and have an opportunity to go win another championship,” Suh told Albert Breer of SI.com. “Me and Tom [Brady] spoke the other day about that opportunity, as well as with Jason Licht.

Here’s more, via Pro Football Talk:

“I don’t know if you saw our parade celebration on that podium, coach [Bruce Arians] said I’m not going anywhere, and he’s usually a man of his word. So I look forward to the opportunity to continue to play, especially for Tampa. And I honestly believe I have a lot of elite, great talent left in me to play. I’m not ready to hang them up yet.”

Suh only had six sacks during the regular season, but saved his best game for last, racking up 1.5 sacks in the Super Bowl.

Will he be back again next season?