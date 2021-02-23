Ndamukong Suh Has Brutally Honest Admission On Facing Aaron Rodgers

Ndamukong Suh had just one job when he played against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers twice during the 2020-21 season: “piss [Aaron Rodgers] off.”

Suh must’ve succeeded in doing so. Both time the Bucs faced the Packers last season, they found a way to frustrate the veteran quarterback. Doing so is one of Suh’s specialties.

The first time Suh and the Bucs met the Packers last season came on Oct. 18 of 2020. Tampa Bay held Rodgers to one of his worst games in years as the Green Bay quarterback threw for just 160 yards and two picks. Rodgers fared better in the NFC Championship (346 passing yards, three touchdowns and one pick), but the Bucs walked away with the win.

Suh had tons of fun trying to get under Rodgers’ skin in both games, as he said in an interview this week.

“My job was to piss [Aaron Rodgers] off and win that game,” he said, appearing on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, via Bleacher Report. “… At the end of the day, I’m going to always want to piss off Aaron and make him not want to be my friend on the football field.”

Take a look.

Ndamukong Suh and Aaron Rodgers have had plenty of heated exchanges over the years.

The veteran defensive tackle infamously stepped on Rodgers’ ankle during a game years ago. The NFL suspended Suh and fined him $70,000 for his actions.

The Suh-Rodgers rivalry isn’t going to die anytime soon, that is until either retires.