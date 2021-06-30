Ndamukong Suh Has Honest Admission On His Career

Ndamukong Suh’s attitude used to overshadow his production on the field, especially when he was with the Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. He’s learned from his mistakes though, which is why he released a long thread detailing his past struggles on Twitter.

Suh admit that he was responsible for friction inside the Dolphins’ locker room because of the way he conducted himself.

“If you’ve watched me play, you know I can be a lot of in your face. I’m a very direct person by nature. My job is entirely about imposing my will on others,” Suh wrote. “So that bleeds into other aspects of my business. For a long time in my career, I was always just saying what I wanted to say. Never thinking about how I delivered the message. Everything changed when I got to Miami. I was in a strong, influential position. So I was just making my opinion known, regardless of how it impacted others. 2 years in, I realized this attitude was: Creating divisions on the team Pushing people away Putting me in a negative headspace.”

Things got worse for Suh before they got better. He revealed that he disagreed with everything Dolphins head coach Adam Gase had to say at first, but eventually changed his ways.

“Then along came our new coach,” Suh continued. “I disagreed with everything he wanted to do. But…nothing I said was being heard. I couldn’t get the support I wanted. I realized it was because I had 0 tact. If you’re not careful about how you do things, you end up being the bad guy. So what did I start doing that I still do today? 1. I listened way more than I talked 2. I paid attention to HOW I interacted with people 3. I observed others reactions and adjusted as needed 4. I chose my words carefully to be more empathetic. It was a total 180. There was less arguing & more agreements. I turned my influence on the team into impact. But most importantly, I felt better about myself and my mood improved.”

EQ is one of the most important traits I look for in people. But for many, it's seen as less valuable than IQ. This is not true. Here's the story of how I learned the importance of EQ, the hard way in Miami 👇 — Ndamukong Suh (@NdamukongSuh) June 28, 2021

Clearly, Suh learned from his experiences in Miami. For the past few seasons, he’s been an important veteran on and off the field for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Suh’s reputation certainly took a hit early in his career, but it’s nice to see how much he’s matured over the years.