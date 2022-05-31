Ndamukong Suh Likely Done With Bucs: NFL World Reacts

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 15: Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walk to the sidelines before the start of a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 15, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers bolstered their defensive line this Tuesday, signing Akiem Hicks to a one-year deal. This contract has sparked some speculation about Ndamukong Suh's future in the NFL.

Suh, 35, remains a free agent. It has been reported in the past that a return to Tampa Bay is unlikely. The Buccaneers' decision to sign Hicks pretty much makes him playing for a different team this fall a certainty.

"Hicks addition means free-agent Ndamukong Suh’s time in Tampa figures to be over," ESPN's Adam Schefter said.

So, where will Suh end up? Some fans are hoping he'll reunite with the Los Angeles Rams.

Others believe he'll sign with the Las Vegas Raiders. Brad Stainbrook of 247Sports reported they're "in play" for the Pro Bowl defensive tackle.

Buccaneers fans are going to miss watching Suh suit up for Todd Bowles' defense, but they're optimistic about Hicks' future in Tampa Bay.

Last season, Suh had 27 total tackles, 13 quarterback hits, six sacks an a fumble recovery.

Even at this stage in his career, Suh can make an impact.