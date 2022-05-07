Buccaneers Insider Suggests Ndamukong Suh Won't Be Back

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 23: Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ndamukong Suh (93) points at Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 23, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa , FL. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ndamukong Suh remains an impact player at this stage in his career, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren't expected to bring him back for the 2022 season.

Greg Auman of The Athletic recently suggested that Tampa Bay isn't eager to get a deal done with Suh.

The Buccaneers haven't shut the door on re-signing Suh, but that's not a priority at this point in time.

“But the Bucs were lukewarm to defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh even before they used their top draft pick on a player at his position in Logan Hall," Auman wrote. "To sign him now would be to actively chip into Hall’s role before they’ve even seen what he can do. Bucs GM Jason Licht said he wasn’t shutting the door on signing Suh, but then said, 'there are a lot of injuries that happen throughout the year,' suggesting he might only be an option in case of a serious injury."

During the 2021 season, Suh had 27 total tackles, 13 quarterback hits, six sacks an a fumble recovery.

The Buccaneers' defensive line currently consists of William Gholston, Rakeem Nunez-Roches and Vita Vea.

If the Buccaneers aren't comfortable with what they see from Kobe Smith and Logan Hall in training camp, they may consider re-signing Suh. That is, of course, if Suh remains on the open market.