Details Emerge From Ndamukong Suh’s Bucs Contract

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been hard at work to retain basically all of the main contributors to the 2020-21 Super Bowl run. Among the more recent signees is defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who agreed to stay with the team late last month.

Suh joined Tampa Bay in 2019, playing on a pair of one-year deals with the team. He made $9.25 million in 2019, and $8 million last season, helping the team win the Super Bowl. Now, he’s back on another one-year deal.

While some Buccaneers have structured their deals to help the team stay under the shrinking salary cap, Suh will actually get a slight raise in 2021. He’s back up to $9 million with this new one-year deal, with $5 million coming as a roster bonus.

The full $9 million are guaranteed. According to ProFootballTalk, he can make another $1 million with “factors including playing time, team performance, and playoff incentives.

The cap drop has impacted plenty of veteran free agents. It didn't affect Ndamukong Suh, whose base rate jumped from $8 million to $9 million, with another $1 million available in incentives. https://t.co/fuYHOGkgDq — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 6, 2021

Ndamukong Suh started all 16 games for the Buccaneers in 2020, and has done so in all 32 games with the team thus far. In 2020, he recorded 44 total tackles, and his six sacks were the most he’s had since 2015, his first year with the Miami Dolphins. He also forced a fumble and broke up two passes.

During the playoff run to the Super Bowl, he recorded 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have proudly managed to hold on to every starter from the Super Bowl earlier this year. It is very hard to repeat as champions in the NFL, but you can’t accuse them of not going for it in a huge way.

[ProFootballTalk]