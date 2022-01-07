New Details Emerge From Antonio Brown, Buccaneers Saga

The sage involving the Bucs and Antonio Brown only continues to grow.

Brown was officially released on Thursday, which marked the end of his time with the team and there’s now more to the story.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport went onto Good Morning Football on Friday and confirmed that the team tried to get him help before he was released.

“Let’s talk about Antonio Brown and when this started,” Rapoport said. “It did not start on Sunday. It started in the middle of last week when Brown and his agent went to the Buccaneers and asked them to fully guarantee his $1M in incentives. He was close to getting it, but went to them and said ‘can you guarantee this?’ That’s not really something teams do, but that’s why some of the frustrations started then.”

“So then, why did it take so long for Brown to be released? From what I understand, the Bucs wanted him to get help. They wanted him to seek mental help and therapy to better himself. He didn’t want to do that and thought it was ridiculous. He just wanted to be released and didn’t want to stay caged as he said on social media and was released.”

From @GMFB: A lengthy look at Antonio Brown's end with the #Bucs, with the team trying to get him help before they released him. pic.twitter.com/toRfHdfGbM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2022

Even though Brown is released, it’s likely this is far from over. There is surely more that will be coming out from both sides in the coming days.

As for the Bucs, they’re looking to end their season on a high note going into the playoffs. They play the Panthers on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET as they look to finish 13-4.