New Details Emerge From Developing Antonio Brown Situation

A new twist could complicate the situation involving Antonio Brown and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It’s been two days since Brown stormed off the field during the Buccaneers-Jets game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Despite actions warranting a release and even possibly a suspension, Tampa Bay has yet to cut the former superstar wideout.

Some have speculated the Buccaneers are keeping Brown on the roster to prevent him from signing with another team for the postseason. The organization may also be waiting on the NFL, which could potentially suspend Brown for his actions.

Brown, in the meantime, is reportedly taking matters into his own hands. The Bucs wideout was encouraged by several friends to undergo an MRI outside the Buccaneers organization. The MRI reportedly confirmed “serious pain.”

From the sound of it Brown may have a case against the Buccaneers, rather than the other way around. It sounds like Brown’s camp thinks he probably shouldn’t have played on Sunday, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Antonio is known for having a high pain threshold but the belief is Antonio probably should've never been on the field to begin with Sunday. And official statement from Brown's camp will be issued soon. They have stayed quiet since Sunday. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) January 4, 2022

This could be a disturbing new twist in the Antonio Brown-Buccaneers saga. Players typically have all the leverage in situations in which a team asks a player to play despite the player not being 100 percent.

Brown had been dealing with an ankle injury for several weeks heading into Sunday’s game. It’s unclear why the Buccaneers opted to trot Brown back into action in such a meaningless game against the lowly Jets. They could have waited until the postseason when it was more likely the veteran receiver was 100 percent.

It’s going to be fascinating to see how this entire ordeal plays out. It certainly doesn’t sound like the Buccaneers are out of the mix just yet.