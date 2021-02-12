New Details Emerge From Tom Brady’s Offseason Surgery

On Sunday night, Tom Brady played a nearly flawless game in his 10th Super Bowl, connecting on 21-of-29 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns.

Just a few days later, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that Brady would undergo surgery on his knee this offseason. Bruce Arians referred to it as a minor “clean up” procedure.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Brady had been dealing with the injury for most of the season. A new report suggests the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s injury may be worse than originally reported.

“When it comes out, all this does is build his legend even greater,” an unnamed source told Ben Volin.

Re: Brady's injured left knee, a source told me that he needs more than just a little clean-up. "When it comes out, all this does is build his legend even greater." pic.twitter.com/ri6wm3hXAF — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) February 11, 2021

The report suggests Brady may have been dealing with a substantial injury during the 2020 season. However, at 43 years old, Brady put together one of the best seasons of his career.

While the latest report suggests he suffered a more extensive injury, the star quarterback was moving just fine at the team’s Super Bowl celebration on Wednesday afternoon.

With more then six months before training camp starts, Brady should be just fine when the Buccaneers report next summer. Tampa Bay will enter the 2021 season as one of the favorites to win another Super Bowl.

Now team has repeated as Super Bowl champs since Tom Brady and the New England Patriots did so during the 2003-04 seasons.