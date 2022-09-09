New Report Reveals Buccaneers Plan For Wide Receiver Chris Godwin

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center on September 09, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin might end up playing this Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys. At this moment though, his status for Week 1 is up in the air.

On Friday, the Buccaneers listed Godwin as questionable for their season opener. He's still recovering from a torn ACL.

Godwin will test out his knee before kickoff on Sunday night, making him a true game-time decision.

Godwin, who underwent surgery in early January, recently opened up about his recovery process. While he acknowledged that he's been steadily increasing his workload, he's not sure if he'll be ready to compete against the Cowboys.

"I think it's a really like complicated process," Godwin said, via ESPN. "Obviously, you come off a major injury like this, you never really know how you're gonna feel. But I've been doing really well. Y'all see me out there practicing. I've been doing a lot of stuff, and like each day, it's very different than the day before. So, I think, ultimately, what it comes down to is, one, how I'm feeling, and then two, the discussions I've had with [coach] Todd Bowles and the training staff. I think whenever the time comes for the game, I think everybody will know, but until then, even I'm not sure."

Unfortunately for the Buccaneers, Godwin isn't the only wide receiver on their roster dealing with an injury. Russell Gage is nursing a hamstring injury.

The Buccaneers will provide new updates on Godwin and Gage as kickoff inches closer.