New Video Of Tom Brady Talking About Free Agency Is Going Viral

Earlier this week, a brief clip of Tom Brady discussing his time as a free agent on HBO’s The Shop went viral. On Friday, the full video detailing the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s offseason experience was shared with the NFL world.

Brady, who ultimately signed a short-term deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, felt disrespected by one team because they showed interest at first but then backed out.

Although he didn’t reveal which team decided to pull out of the sweepstakes, Brady had no problem bashing them on The Shop.

“There was a story in free agency – one of the teams, they were interested. And all of a sudden they weren’t interested in the very end,” Brady said. “I was sitting there thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf***er? Are you serious?’

“Looking back, I’m thinking ‘There’s no f***ing way I would’ve gone to that team. They said they didn’t want me! I know what that means! I know what that feels like! And I’m going to f*** you up because of that.”

.@TomBrady full comments on @HBOTheShop: “Looking back, I’m thinking ‘There’s no fuc-ing way I would’ve gone to that team. They said they didn’t want me! I know what that means! I know what that feels like! And I’m going to f— you up because of that.”pic.twitter.com/DZ32TnRdI5 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 26, 2021

Stuff like this is how Brady keeps his edge, even at 43 years old. Despite being labeled the greatest quarterback ever, he always finds a way to play with a chip on his shoulder.

As for whichever team snubbed Brady in free agency, they’re probably feeling pretty terrible after seeing what he accomplished during the 2020 season.