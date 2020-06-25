New Video Surfaces Of Tom Brady, Bucs Teammates Workout

Tom Brady isn’t going to let a shortened offseason stop him from developing chemistry with his teammates on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Once again, the future Hall of Famer is conducting workouts at a local high school.

Although the NFLPA has advised players to avoid group workout sessions for the immediate future, the Buccaneers haven’t put an end to their constant gatherings. The reality is Brady needs every rep he can get to make sure his transition from New England to Tampa Bay is as smooth as possible.

While most of the workouts have been with Rob Gronkowski and Ryan Jensen, footage has finally surfaced of Brady throwing to Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans.

Evans is arguably the best wideout that Brady has played with since Randy Moss. He possesses incredible speed at his height, which makes him one of the best downfield targets in the NFL. The latest workout video won’t have Bucs fans salivating at the mouth, but it’s definitely an encouraging sight to see.

#Brady Watch: You wanted him. We got him. #Bucs Pro Bowl WR Mike Evans has joined the Brady Bunch this morning at Berkeley Prep. Evans in gray tank with his red shoes. No one is stopping these workouts. @TomBrady @MikeEvans13_ @Buccaneers @rojo @DGO23_ @RobGronkowski @sinjen66 pic.twitter.com/gaoxjQ1jhe — Kevin ODonnell Fox13 (@ODonnellFox13) June 25, 2020

This workout also included Dare Ogunbowale and Ronald Jones in addition to Gronkowski and Jensen.

For the past three seasons, the NFC South has been dominated by the New Orleans Saints. That could change if the Buccaneers get off to a hot start with Brady under center.

It’ll be exciting to watch Brady on a new team for the first time since the Patriots drafted him in 2000.