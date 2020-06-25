The Spun

New Video Surfaces Of Tom Brady, Bucs Teammates Workout

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady runs onto the field.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots runs towards the bench before the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Tom Brady isn’t going to let a shortened offseason stop him from developing chemistry with his teammates on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Once again, the future Hall of Famer is conducting workouts at a local high school.

Although the NFLPA has advised players to avoid group workout sessions for the immediate future, the Buccaneers haven’t put an end to their constant gatherings. The reality is Brady needs every rep he can get to make sure his transition from New England to Tampa Bay is as smooth as possible.

While most of the workouts have been with Rob Gronkowski and Ryan Jensen, footage has finally surfaced of Brady throwing to Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans.

Evans is arguably the best wideout that Brady has played with since Randy Moss. He possesses incredible speed at his height, which makes him one of the best downfield targets in the NFL. The latest workout video won’t have Bucs fans salivating at the mouth, but it’s definitely an encouraging sight to see.

This workout also included Dare Ogunbowale and Ronald Jones in addition to Gronkowski and Jensen.

For the past three seasons, the NFC South has been dominated by the New Orleans Saints. That could change if the Buccaneers get off to a hot start with Brady under center.

It’ll be exciting to watch Brady on a new team for the first time since the Patriots drafted him in 2000.


