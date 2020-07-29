New York Woman’s Tom Brady-Themed Obituary Is Going Viral

They say you can’t take it with you when you go, but a recently-deceased woman not only took her hatred of Tom Brady to the grave, she broadcast it on the way out.

Carole Scarsella of Lackawanna, N.Y., passed away on July 19. Her death notice appeared in Sunday’s edition of The Buffalo News.

Scarsella’s family listed five things about her in the obituary, including her love of Stephen King novels, smoking, Candy Crush, the New York Yankees and LeBron James. They also listed one thing she disliked: Brady.

“She HATED Tom Brady,” the obit reads, with hated being the only word in all caps.

The perfect headline doesn’t exi— Lackawanna woman died as she lived: hating Tom Brady https://t.co/dc4HskTo2z via @TheBuffaloNews — Leigh Giangreco (@LeighGiangreco) July 28, 2020

Considering Scarsella was from just outside Buffalo, it is not surprising that she had a distaste for Brady, given all of the success he and the New England Patriots had against the Bills over the years.

“I miss her endlessly. But I’m glad she is remembered and the people of Buffalo also share her deep-rooted hatred of Tom Brady,” her granddaughter Aggie tweeted, via The Buffalo News.

God Bless sports.