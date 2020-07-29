The Spun

New York Woman’s Tom Brady-Themed Obituary Is Going Viral

Tom Brady points to the stands during the Patriots' Wild Card game.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots signals to teammates during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

They say you can’t take it with you when you go, but a recently-deceased woman not only took her hatred of Tom Brady to the grave, she broadcast it on the way out.

Carole Scarsella of Lackawanna, N.Y., passed away on July 19. Her death notice appeared in Sunday’s edition of The Buffalo News.

Scarsella’s family listed five things about her in the obituary, including her love of Stephen King novels, smoking, Candy Crush, the New York Yankees and LeBron James. They also listed one thing she disliked: Brady.

“She HATED Tom Brady,” the obit reads, with hated being the only word in all caps.

Considering Scarsella was from just outside Buffalo, it is not surprising that she had a distaste for Brady, given all of the success he and the New England Patriots had against the Bills over the years.

“I miss her endlessly. But I’m glad she is remembered and the people of Buffalo also share her deep-rooted hatred of Tom Brady,” her granddaughter Aggie tweeted, via The Buffalo News.

God Bless sports.


