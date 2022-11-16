NFL Analyst Floats Interesting Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo Hypothetical

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Jimmy Garoppolo #10, Tom Brady #12 and Jacoby Brissett #7 of the New England Patriots run on the field prior to Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Most people around the NFL believe Jimmy Garoppolo's days with the 49ers are numbered. After all, he'll be a free agent once this season is over.

So, where will Garoppolo end up next year? ESPN analyst Matt Miller threw out a hypothetical scenario where the veteran signal-caller replaces his former teammate in Tampa.

"It's gonna be wild if free agent Jimmy G replaces a retiring Tom Brady in Tampa next season," Miller tweeted on Wednesday morning.

Garoppolo was teammates with Tom Brady in New England. He was traded by the Patriots during the 2017 season.

Brady is also set to be a free agent in the offseason. If he's ready to move on, the Buccaneers are going to need to explore other options.

The Buccaneers could start former second-round pick Kyle Trask at quarterback. However, there's no guarantee he's ready to take over as the starter.

At 31 years old, Garoppolo would give the Buccaneers some long-term stability at quarterback. That is, of course, if Brady leaves for another team.

Garoppolo is having an efficient season for the 49ers, completing 66.8 percent of his pass attempts for 1,931 yards with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions.