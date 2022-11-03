NFL Analyst Floats New Potential Destination For Tom Brady

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 28-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Tom Brady's 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has not gone as he hoped thus far.

Brady has insisted that he's not considering retirement, but if things keep going south, would he look for a change of scenery in 2023?

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer discussed an interesting scenario with 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Zo and Bertrand." Could Brady look to go back home to the Bay Area and play for the San Francisco 49ers next season?

"This would check a lot of boxes," Breer said. "Being able to finish in San Francisco, great offensive coach in Kyle Shanahan, great talent around him. Throwing to Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk...You've got Christian McCaffrey behind you. There are a lot of fun possibilities out there with Tom."

There were rumors of Brady going to the 49ers when he left the Patriots in 2020, but he wound up in Tampa. Since then, Brady won another Super Bowl while the 49ers reached the NFC Championship Game last season before losing to the Los Angeles Rams.

If San Francisco can't win the big game this season, would they try to land Brady to replace Jimmy Garoppolo and keep Trey Lance on the bench?

Crazier things have happened.