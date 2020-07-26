NFL Analyst Has Insane Touchdowns Prediction For QB Tom Brady

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expecting big things from Tom Brady, but even they probably aren’t setting the bar as high as NFL Network analyst Maurice Jones-Drew is.

On Friday, Jones-Drew joined a “Good Morning Football” panel with Jane Slater, Peter Schrager and Shaun O’Hara, with Brady’s immediate future in Tampa Bay being one of the topics of discussion. The group debated whether or not Brady is capable of having the best statistical output of his career with his new team.

For Jones-Drew, there is no doubt the answer is yes. The former Jacksonville Jaguars star went as far as to predict that Brady will surpass his stat line from his magical 2007 season.

In case you forgot, Brady threw for 4,806 yards and a career-high 50 touchdowns that year, winning MVP and leading the Patriots to a 16-0 regular season record.

“You know what, I’m gonna go out on a limb: He’s gonna thrash 2007,” Jones-Drew said. “I think he’s gonna throw 55 touchdowns, 4,500 yards passing, close to 5,000. The Bucs are gonna be one of the toughest teams to stop, and that’s because the defense causes turnovers and will get him more opportunities.”

Now, 4,500 passing yards isn’t an unattainable figure. Brady last hit that mark in 2017 and was over 4,000 yards in each of the last two seasons.

But 55 touchdowns? Only Peyton Manning has reached that plateau, doing so in 2013. Brady in 2007 and Patrick Mahomes two years ago are the only other quarterbacks to even toss 50 scores in one season.

The offensive potential is there for Tom Brady and the Bucs, even though TB12 turns 43 years old next week. Still, it would be insane to expect him to reach the milestones MJD is projecting.