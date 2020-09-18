NFL Analyst: Jameis Winston Has Been A Better Player Than Tom Brady

Tampa Bay won the offseason when it signed Tom Brady, no one will deny that. However, NFL analyst Bucky Brooks thinks the Buccaneers may have made a mistake by going all in on the 43-year-old quarterback.

During an appearance on FS1’s The Herd, Brooks unleashed a hot take on Brady and the Buccaneers. Believe it or not, he believes the Bucs would’ve been better off re-signing Jameis Winston this past offseason.

“I think Tampa Bay may have a little buyers remorse,” Brooks said. “If you look at the last 10 games he has played, Jameis Winston has been a better player. I don’t think Tom Brady can turn it around. Completion percentage, yards per attempt and passer rating are all in the bottom five of the league during that span.”

Brooks made it clear that he has nothing against the six-time Super Bowl champion. He just thinks Brady’s best days are behind him.

“I love Tom Brady for all the things he’s done, but I don’t think he will ever return to being the player that you saw in New England.”

"I think Tampa Bay may have a little buyers remorse… If you look at the last 10 games he has played, Jameis Winston has been a better player. I don't think Tom Brady can turn it around." — @BuckyBrooks pic.twitter.com/0MafXw1u38 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 18, 2020

Brady isn’t the player that he used to be due to his age. That being said, the Buccaneers value his ability to take care of the ball, which is something Winston struggled with during the 2019 season.

The issue for Tampa Bay is that Brady was a tad careless with the football last weekend. He threw two interceptions in his Buccaneers debut, and the second pick of the game was a costly one since Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins returned it for a touchdown.

We’ll see if Brady can silence his doubters and bounce back with a victory in Week 2. The Buccaneers will host the Panthers this Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

[The Herd]