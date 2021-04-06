NFL Analyst Predicts Where Antonio Brown Will Sign

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made it a priority to keep the core of their Super Bowl-winning team intact this offseason, yet Antonio Brown remains unsigned.

Brown has made it abundantly clear he’d prefer to reup with the Bucs and continue playing with close friend Tom Brady. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the two sides have spoken, but are “not close” on financial compensation.

Bleacher Report analyst Maurice Moton has released an article projecting where the top remaining free agents will sign, and he doesn’t foresee Brown staying in Tampa. Rather, he thinks a return to the NFC North is likely.

Moton envisions the veteran wide receiver signing with the Baltimore Ravens, where he can play alongside his cousin Marquise Brown and workout buddy Lamar Jackson.

“Going on 33 years old, Brown may look for the biggest payday available rather than re-sign with the Super Bowl champions,” Moton theorizes. “Brown could play a bigger role in the Baltimore Ravens’ passing attack opposite his cousin Marquise Brown on the perimeter.”

Even after signing Sammy Watkins, Baltimore still needs to upgrade its passing attack. We already know Lamar wants to play with AB, so perhaps Moton’s scenario could play out.

In eight games for the Bucs last season, Brown caught 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns. He added eight catches for 81 yards and two scores in three playoff games.