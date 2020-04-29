NFL Analyst Predicts Buccaneers W-L Record With Tom Brady

The 2020 NFL offseason has been kind to several teams, but perhaps none more-so than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady signed a two-year deal with the Buccaneers. Just a few weeks later, the Buccaneers traded with the Patriots to land tight end Rob Gronkowski.

On Wednesday, Bleacher Report released post-draft win-loss predictions for every team around the league. Unsurprisingly, the Buccaneers are expected to compete for a playoff spot.

Bleacher Report has Tampa Bay finishing the regular season with an 11-5 record. That should be enough for Brady and company to punch their ticket to the NFC playoffs.

Here’s more from Bleacher Report on the Buccaneers’ offense:

Don’t expect Brady to make uncharacteristic mistakes with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate in the huddle. Head coach Bruce Arians can roll out two- or three-tight end sets to take advantage of mismatches or rely on his pair of Pro Bowl wideouts to win their matchups on the perimeter.

Brady enters the 2020 season with arguably the best offensive weapons of his career – with respect to Randy Moss and Wes Welker.

Godwin and Evans are arguably the best wide receiver tandem in the NFL. Gronk, Howard and Brate at the tight end position can’t hurt either.