NFL Analyst Predicts Chris Godwin Will Leave The Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping to bring back the core of players and coaches who led them to victory in Super Bowl LV. But it’s very possible the Buccaneers won’t be able to bring back wide receiver Chris Godwin.

Spotrac NFL analyst Michael Ginnitti recent forecasted what will happen to the top free agents in 2021. Among his predictions is Godwin leaving the Bucs for a big money deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

In fairness, a five-year, $90 million deal would be pretty hard to turn down. The Buccaneers would be very hard-pressed to match or even come close to such an offer for him. But that isn’t stopping analysts from predicting he stays.

“The age, production, intangibles, and skillset are all extremely favorable for Godwin, which almost always means that someone overpays to pull him out of his current situation,” Ginnitti wrote. The Colts can certainly afford to overpay for him. They have over $40 million in cap space even after trading for Carson Wentz.

Spotrac predicts Colts splurge for WR Chris Godwin in free agency https://t.co/kW5zaScpqr — TheColtsWire (@TheColtsWire) February 21, 2021

The last two years in Tampa for Chris Godwin have been phenomenal. In the last 26 regular season games, he has 151 receptions, 2,173 yards and 16 touchdowns with a 73.7-percent catch rate and a Pro Bowl selection.

He’s far outplayed the contract he signed for the Bucs as a third-round draft pick in 2017.

If he wants to leave Tampa Bay and get paid, then good on him. But if he wants to try making some history with a repeat, he may have to lower his price tag.

Should Chris Godwin take a smaller deal to stay with the Buccaneers, or leave for a big payday in free agency?