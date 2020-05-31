NFL Analyst Predicts Offseason Buccaneers Trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made a flurry of moves this offseason, most notably signing quarterback Tom Brady and trading for Rob Gronkowski.

At least one analyst thinks they might not be done. The addition of Gronkowski has created a logjam at tight end for the Bucs, and either O.J. Howard or Cameron Brate could be expendable.

At first, many suspected it would be Howard who could be dealt. The 2017 first-round pick has struggled to find his footing in Tampa Bay. However, Bleacher Report’s Chris Roling theorized that Brate could actually be the one on the move.

In his column featuring six trade predictions for the coming months, Roling predicted that Brate would be a fit for the Washington Redskins.

Brate restructured his contract in March, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic, who described him as a “key target” for Brady. But that was before the Buccaneers added Gronk, so the front office might like the idea of moving the veteran as opposed to a still-developing Howard.

Washington badly needs to increase its offensive weapons, particularly at tight end. With Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis gone, the Redskins’ depth chart at the position consists of Jeremy Sprinkle, Logan Thomas and Richard Rodgers.

After posting 105 receptions, 1,251 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns in 2016 and 2017, Brate’s numbers have dropped in each of the last two seasons.

He turns 29 this summer but should still have some production left in him, whether that’s with Tampa Bay, Washington or another team.