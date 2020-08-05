NFL Analyst Predicts W-L Record For Tom Brady’s Bucs

Tom Brady has not MISSED the playoffs since 2009. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have not made the playoffs since 2007. One of those streaks is going to end in 2020.

Brady’s arrival in Tampa Bay has given the Buccaneers instant credibility, not just in the playoff race, but as a Super Bowl contender. Considering Brady’s experience and head coach Bruce Arians’ coaching experience, double-digit wins almost feels like a lock.

But what do the analysts think the Buccaneers’ win-loss record will be in 2020? Bleacher Report analyst Kristopher Knox believes that they’ll be a 10-6 team this year.

Knox believes that if Brady can avoid turning the ball over like his predecessor Jameis Winston did, the Bucs should thrive. However, he pointed out that the beginning of the schedule is fairly brutal.

“If Brady can at least avoid turning the ball over 30-plus times like Jameis Winston did last season, Tampa should be a playoff contender,” Knox wrote. “It ranked a respectable 15th in yardage allowed but 29th in defensive scoring last year, largely because opposing offenses were regularly put in favorable situations.” “There’s more than enough talent on this roster, however, for Tampa to overcome potential early losses to teams like the New Orleans Saints (Week 1), Carolina Panthers (Week 2) and Green Bay Packers (Week 6). And if Brady gets into the postseason, it will be hard to count him out.

Tom Brady will have his work cut out for him, and not a whole lot of time to do it. The six-time Super Bowl champion is only under contract for two years. After that, who knows what Brady’s plans are?

Tampa Bay has just two winning seasons since they fired Jon Gruden in 2008. They’ve gone 17-31 in the past three years.

Can Brady turn the team around in 2020?