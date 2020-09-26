NFL Analyst Says Rob Gronkowski’s Problem Is “Obvious”

The days of Rob Gronkowski manhandling defenses are over. Regardless of all his past success, it’s very clear that Father Time has won its battle with the former All-Pro tight end.

With the first two weeks of the NFL season in the books, it’s become evident that Gronkowski doesn’t have the burst needed to make plays in the passing game. He only has two receptions for 11 yards this season.

Gronkowski was asked about his role in the passing game earlier this week, but decided to go with a comedic answer, saying “I’m a blocking tight end.”

Some people might think Gronkowski just needs to knock off the rust. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, meanwhile, doesn’t think rust is the problem.

Florio believes the biggest issue for Gronkowski is that he can’t move like he used to.

“Watching the first two games of the season, the problem is obvious: He can’t move like he previously did,” Florio said. “Against the Saints in Week One, after he made his first catch as a Buc, Gronk ran as if his feet were stuck in Mississippi mud.”

Tampa Bay is paying Gronkowski a decent amount of money this season, so the coaching staff would probably like to see more out of the three-time champion.

It’s tough to deny what our eyes are telling us when it comes to Gronkowski. He just doesn’t scare defenses like he did in the past.

Who knows though, perhaps he’ll have a big game this weekend against the Denver Broncos.