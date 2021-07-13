Every year, ESPN reveals its rankings for the top 10 quarterbacks heading into the upcoming season. The quarterbacks are ranked by more than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players.

At the top of the list is none other than Patrick Mahomes. There isn’t much debate as to whether he deserves that spot because he’s one of the most gifted athletes we’ve ever seen.

Right behind Mahomes for the No. 2 spot on this year’s list is Aaron Rodgers. Even though he’s the reigning MVP of the league, ESPN insider Jeff Darlington isn’t so sure he deserves that ranking.

On Tuesday’s episode of Get Up, Darlington said that he would rank Tom Brady as the second-best quarterback and bump Rodgers just one spot down.

“I say slightly underrated because I think he should be No. 2 behind Patrick Mahomes but ahead of Aaron Rodgers,” Darlington said. “I say that not because of his skills on the field – Aaron Rodgers, in my opinion, is a superior on-field quarterback – but instead what Tom Brady brings to an organization on and off the field.

“Midway through the Bucs season, they had some turmoil and were trying to figure things out. I don’t know if there’s another person on the planet other than Mahomes who can get the team on track the way Brady did at that moment.”

.@JeffDarlington thinks that Tom Brady is the second-best QB in the NFL heading into the season. "I think [Tom Brady] should be at No. 2 behind Patrick Mahomes, but ahead of Aaron Rodgers." pic.twitter.com/Uw9Xm2sB5d — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 13, 2021

It’s tough to argue who’s better when you’re talking about Brady and Rodgers. They’re completely different quarterbacks and will be Hall of Famers when they decide to retire.

Darlington, however, clearly values what Brady brings to the table as a leader more than most people. And honestly, we can’t really blame him after seeing what Brady was able to accomplish last season.