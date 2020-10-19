NFL Analyst Thinks Tom Brady ‘Hates’ 1 Rival Quarterback

Does Tom Brady hate one rival quarterback? NFL Network analyst Kyle Brandt thinks that might be the case.

The NFL Network analyst outlined why he believes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback hates Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles.

The theory is mostly centered on the handshake controversy. Brady didn’t appear to shake Foles’ hand following the Bucs’ loss to the Bears earlier this month. He also didn’t shake Foles’ hand on the field after the Eagles’ Super Bowl win over the Patriots.

Brandt shows that Brady has shook hands with every other quarterback he’s played this season. He showed clips of Brady shaking hands with Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers and Justin Herbert, among others.

“What is the deal with Nick Foles?” Brandt said. “I’m just genuinely curious. Is it because he beats you every time, Tom?”

Good morning. I would like to know why Tom Brady hates Nick Foles… pic.twitter.com/suG6TQhkmg — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) October 19, 2020

Foles, for what it’s worth, doesn’t seem bothered by the snubs.

“I didn’t realize the camera was on me,” Foles said after this year’s win over the Bucs. “I was looking for him real quick. We’ll find a time down the road.”

"I didn't realize the camera was on me. … I was looking for him real quick. We'll find a time down the road." – Nick Foles not upset at all about not getting handshake from Tom Brady (@dpshow) — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) October 9, 2020

We could get another Brady vs. Foles matchup later this season. The Bucs and the Bears have two of the best records in the NFC. Perhaps another playoff game is coming between these two quarterbacks.