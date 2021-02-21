NFL Analyst Predicts Notable Offseason Addition For Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers don’t have too many holes to fill following their 2020 Super Bowl season. However, the Bucs are expected to make some notable offseason moves.

Running back is a position where Bruce Arians’ team could make an interesting move or two.

Leonard Fournette might not be back in Tampa Bay following his strong finish to the 2020 season. The former Jacksonville Jaguars star could get a decent contract on the open market.

Bleacher Report NFL analyst Maurice Moton is predicting a big-name replacement for Fournette in Tampa Bay: Todd Gurley.

“Although Gurley isn’t equipped to carry the majority of the load, he can still produce in a limited role. In 2020, the six-year veteran scored nine touchdowns. Another team can use him in short-yardage and goal-line situations.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could land Gurley on a cheap deal and plug him into a reserve role to replace Fournette,” the NFL analyst writes.

Gurley, 26, is coming off a 2020 season in which he totaled 678 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 3.5 yards per carry.

Fournette, meanwhile, had 367 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 3.8 yards per carry.

The Buccaneers will enter the 2021 season among the favorites to win it all again.