The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL Announces First Game Of 2021 Season: Here’s Who The Buccaneers Will Face

Tom Brady attempts a pass for the Buccaneers.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 02: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to facing the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 02, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Today is NFL schedule release day, and one of the first games to be revealed was the Week 1 opponent for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As the defending Super Bowl champs, the Buccaneers get to host the NFL opener on Thursday night, September 9. The schedule makers and television executives always make sure to slot a juicy matchup in that game to kick off the season.

Well, we certainly have that here. Tampa Bay will open up against the Dallas Cowboys in primetime. It will be the first time the Bucs will appear in the NFL’s “Kickoff Game.”

Dallas, meanwhile, won the league opener in its only other appearance in 2012, knocking off division rival and the  reigning Super Bowl champion New York Giants.

There will be a number of storylines in this game, most notably the Bucs raising their Super Bowl banner and the return of Dak Prescott from injury. Oh yeah, and Brady starting another season as he prepares to possibly play until he’s 50.

Hopefully the game lives up to the hype. On the bright side, even if it doesn’t, we know that we’ll still have 18 weeks of NFL football to look forward to.

Bucs-Cowboys will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium on Sept. 9.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.