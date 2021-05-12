Today is NFL schedule release day, and one of the first games to be revealed was the Week 1 opponent for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As the defending Super Bowl champs, the Buccaneers get to host the NFL opener on Thursday night, September 9. The schedule makers and television executives always make sure to slot a juicy matchup in that game to kick off the season.

Well, we certainly have that here. Tampa Bay will open up against the Dallas Cowboys in primetime. It will be the first time the Bucs will appear in the NFL’s “Kickoff Game.”

Dallas, meanwhile, won the league opener in its only other appearance in 2012, knocking off division rival and the reigning Super Bowl champion New York Giants.

It’s official: The Bucs will open the season at home against the Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 9. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) May 12, 2021

There will be a number of storylines in this game, most notably the Bucs raising their Super Bowl banner and the return of Dak Prescott from injury. Oh yeah, and Brady starting another season as he prepares to possibly play until he’s 50.

Hopefully the game lives up to the hype. On the bright side, even if it doesn’t, we know that we’ll still have 18 weeks of NFL football to look forward to.

Bucs-Cowboys will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium on Sept. 9.