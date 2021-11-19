NFL Announces Decision After Thursday’s Antonio Brown News

The Spun

Bucs receiver Antonio Brown waves to the crowd in New England.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on after a win over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Just a few hours ago, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown found himself in the headlines for all the wrong reasons – again.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times spoke with Brown’s former live-in chef, who alleged the All-Pro wideout obtained a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to avoid NFL protocols.

According to the former chef, Brown’s girlfriend asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could get a Johnson & Johnson vaccination card.

After learning of the report, the NFL announced it will “review” the matter.

“We are aware of the report and have been in contact with the club. We will review the matter,” the NFL said in a statement.

Earlier this afternoon, the Buccaneers issued a statement about the allegations.

“After an extensive educational process conducted throughout our organization this past offseason highlighting the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccines, we received completed vaccination cards from all Tampa Bay Buccaneers players and submitted the required information to the NFL through the established process in accordance with the league policy,” the team said. “All vaccination cards were reviewed by Buccaneers personnel and no irregularities were observed.”

Brown’s agent told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport the wide receiver received his vaccine.

The former All-Pro wide receiver is working his way back from an injury. After missing the past few weeks, this is the last thing Brown needs to worry about.

We’ll have to wait and see what the NFL has to say about this news moving forward. As for the actual football portion, Tampa Bay faces off against the New York Giants on Monday night.

Brown will likely be watching from the sideline.

