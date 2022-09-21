NFL Announces Official Decision On Mike Evans Suspension

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 26: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 26, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will officially be without wide receiver Mike Evans this weekend.

The NFL has upheld Evans' one-game suspension for striking New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore during last week's game. Evans appealed the punishment with the hope he'd be able to play in Week 3.

Instead, the veteran star will miss Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. Tampa Bay will be without Evans, Chris Godwin and potentially Julio Jones, their top three wide receivers.

Evans has eight receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown through two games this season.

With their wide receiver corps dwindling, the Bucs signed experienced slot man Cole Beasley to their practice squad on Wednesday. Beasley is expected to be quickly promoted to the active roster.

The Bucs and Packers will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX.