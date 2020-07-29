NFL Coach Admits He’ll Wear Mask, Face Shield On The Sideline

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is 68 years old and has dealt with prostate, skin and kidney cancer during his NFL career. Not surprisingly, Arians is taking extra precautions during this COVID-19 pandemic.

After hinting earlier this month that he’d be coaching with a face shield and mask on, Arians confirmed that to be the plan during a Zoom press conference on Tuesday.

“No. There’s no chance of me coaching from a box,” Arians said, via Pro Football Talk. “Once we get a [face] shield that I like, I’ll have my mask and shield on.”

Despite his medical history, Arians says he won’t coach any differently this season and remains confident in the safety protocols the NFL has implemented.

“I’m very comfortable with our protocols now that I’ve gotten used to the protocols,” Arians said. “We had a week of staff meetings where we went through the protocols, how to teach with a mask on and all of the things that we are going to do differently. I’m very, very comfortable with it.”

Arians is coming off a 7-9 campaign in his first season as Tampa Bay head coach. There’s considerable reasons for optimism though.

Most notably, the Bucs are excited about having Tom Brady at quarterback in 2020. Brady arrived in Tampa earlier this week to begin his first-ever training camp outside of New England.