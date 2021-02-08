The Spun

Details Are Emerging From Tom Brady’s ‘Epic’ Pregame Speech

Tom Brady prepares to throw a pass for the Bucs in the Super Bowl.TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass during the second quarter of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tom Brady’s motivational tactics leading up to Super Bowl LV weren’t just limited to text messages. He delivered in person as well.

Following last night’s world championship victory, Bucs running back Leonard Fournette revealed that Brady had texted his teammates all week saying simply “We WILL Win.” Now, we have some major hints dropping about Brady’s pregame speech yesterday.

Longtime Bucs insider Rick Stroud reports that he’s heard the fiery address was “the epic of epics.”

Meanwhile, Bucs linebacker Devin White is calling for the team to release video of the speech.

Someone somewhere has footage of Brady’s locker room monologue. We’re sure it exists, and we’d love to see it.

However, if the content of it is NSFW–which wouldn’t be the least bit surprising–the speech may not see the light of day, unfortunately.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.