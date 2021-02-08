Details Are Emerging From Tom Brady’s ‘Epic’ Pregame Speech

Tom Brady’s motivational tactics leading up to Super Bowl LV weren’t just limited to text messages. He delivered in person as well.

Following last night’s world championship victory, Bucs running back Leonard Fournette revealed that Brady had texted his teammates all week saying simply “We WILL Win.” Now, we have some major hints dropping about Brady’s pregame speech yesterday.

Longtime Bucs insider Rick Stroud reports that he’s heard the fiery address was “the epic of epics.”

In addition to the text message to teammates saying “we will win,” prior to Super Bowl LV, Tom Brady also gave a players only locker room speech described as the epic of epics. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) February 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Bucs linebacker Devin White is calling for the team to release video of the speech.

Someone somewhere has footage of Brady’s locker room monologue. We’re sure it exists, and we’d love to see it.

However, if the content of it is NSFW–which wouldn’t be the least bit surprising–the speech may not see the light of day, unfortunately.