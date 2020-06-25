NFL Chief Doctor Comments On Tom Brady’s Player Workouts

Earlier this week, the NFLPA sent out a memo to advise players to avoid team workouts for the foreseeable future.

That didn’t phase Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who decided to practice anyway. According to The Tampa Bay Times, the Buccaneers have continued their workouts at a local high school.

Brady and company are clearly trying to build some chemistry before their first season together. However, their workouts go directly against the NFL and NFLPA’s recent suggestions.

On Thursday afternoon, Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s Chief Medical Officer weighed in on the Buccaneers’ decision to continue workouts. It’s clear he’s not happy with their decision, but in the end, it’s their risk.

“The NFL and NFLPA are in the same place,” Sills said via NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. “It’s about risk reduction and mitigating risk. Players are going to share the same risk but also the same responsibility to each other.”

Brady and the Buccaneers are hardly the only team’s getting together for unofficial workouts.

In recent weeks, running backs James Conner and Le’Veon Bell were spotted working out together. New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was seen working out with running back Saquon Barkley and others as well.

It doesn’t sound like the NFL or NFLPA are actually cracking down on the workouts, so players will continue to take advantage before the season kicks off.