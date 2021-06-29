NFL Cornerback Reacts To Tom Brady’s Latest Comments

Since he left the New England Patriots, Tom Brady has been much less buttoned-up in his words and actions in public and on social media.

It looks like the seven-time Super Bowl winner is enjoying life away from Bill Belichick and the rigidness of Patriots culture. Darius Slay certainly thinks he is.

Slay was one of many who heard about Brady’s comments on a recent episode of HBO’s The Shop, which included him being candid about his evasiveness with the media and his thoughts on attacking defensive weaknesses.

To Slay, this new and freer version of TB12 is all a product of his change in environment.

“U can tell he free from bill lol Tom talking his s–t,” Slay wrote.

U can tell he free from bill lol Tom talking his shit😂😂😂 https://t.co/Vy6o45FWvE — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) June 29, 2021

If last season is any indication, a loosened-up Brady is great news for the media and fans but bad news for the rest of the NFL. In his first year with the Bucs, Brady immediately put the team over the top and turned them into a Super Bowl winner.

We’ll see what he has in store for an encore this fall. Given his history, a title repeat isn’t out of the question.