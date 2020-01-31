NFL Exec Has Brutally Honest Quote About Jameis Winston

On Friday morning, ESPN published an article looking at the free agent quarterbacks entering the 2020 NFL season.

The three most popular names that keep popping up, of course, are Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Cam Newton. However, the most impactful portion of the article came when Jameis Winston’s name popped up.

Winston, who is coming off of a 30-interception performance in 2019, isn’t guaranteed his spot on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster in 2020.

One NFL exec doesn’t think the Bucs should pay Winston.

“I don’t see how you can pay him. It would have to be pretty reasonably low if they did. You can’t give him big money based on the way he played. He won’t have a market.”

This NFL executive could just be saying not to pay Winston with the hopes the former Florida State star hits the open market. However, after Winston’s struggles to avoid turnovers, that’s unlikely.

Several quarterback, including Tom Brady and Philip Rivers, have been named as potential replacements if the Bucs move on from Winston next season.

All three will be free agents when the new league year kicks off in March.

Will we see Winston back in a Buccaneers jersey next fall? We’ll have to wait and see.