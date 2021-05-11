NFL Fans Address Idea Of Tom Brady Playing Until 50

Most football fans tend to believe at the beginning of each new season that it’ll be Tom Brady‘s final year, and they’ve always been wrong up to this point. It begs the question: how much longer will Brady play football?

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht told Rich Eisen on Tuesday he believes that Brady is capable of playing until he’s 50 years old. That would mean seven more seasons for one of the greatest to ever play the game.

“I want to keep all those conversations, most of them, private, but no inkling at all,” Licht said. “I told him if he wants to play until he’s 50, and he still feels like he can play, he can still play until he’s 50.”

He'll be 44 this coming season, so did @TomBrady give @Buccaneers GM Jason Licht any indication this latest contract extension would be his last?

Can Brady really continue playing the game at a high level for seven more years? We’re not going to doubt the Buccaneers quarterback. Neither are the fans.

Plenty believe Brady’s capable of doing whatever he wants at this point.

After leaving New England for Tampa Bay, Brady’s decision initially drew comparisons to the tail-end of Michael Jordan’s NBA career. After winning six championships with the Chicago Bulls, Jordan retired. Just a few years later, he returned to the league and played for the Washington Wizards, but was never the same player he was with the Bulls. That’s the difference.

If Brady’s play took a steep decline with the Buccaneers this past season, we’d have a tough time believing he’d be capable of playing until he was 50. But that wasn’t the case. It was quite the opposite, actually.

Tampa Bay breezed through the postseason. Brady was dominant the entire way. He showed no signs of slowing down, despite his age.

For a normal player, playing until the age of 50 is implausible. But we wouldn’t bet against Brady.