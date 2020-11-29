NFL Fans Have 1 Question For Tom Brady Against Patrick Mahomes

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes have crossed paths several times in Mahomes’ short NFL career. When the Bucs host the Chiefs today, it will be their fifth meeting in just three seasons.

Heading into the game – one in which the Chiefs are slight favorites, there’s one question on everyone’s minds. NFL fans on social media are asking whether Tom Brady will shake Patrick Mahomes’ hand if he loses.

“I wonder if Tom Brady will shake Patrick Mahomes hand mid field after the game next week?” one fan wrote.

“Will Tom Brady shake the hand of Patrick Mahomes after the game?” asked another. “Depends which team wins.”

It’s a contentious issue to be sure, but the only one to blame for it being so contentious is Brady.

The Buccaneers QB took a lot of heat for not shaking hands with Nick Foles after losing to the Bears earlier this year. That action set off a flurry of accusations that Brady isn’t a good sport.

Then shake his hand after you lose. https://t.co/VYoPFYVflI — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) November 27, 2020

But as you can see from the photo above, Brady has shaken hands with Mahomes after losses before.

Brady is currently 2-2 against Mahomes, with one of those wins coming in the 2018 AFC Championship Game. Today’s game may very well be the final meeting between the two QBs, so they’ll both be motivated to get the edge in this bout.

Who do you have winning today’s game: Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes?