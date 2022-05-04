NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Arms Photo

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Buccaneers during an NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams on September 26, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Icon Sportswire)

Earlier this week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady posted a photo of him on the set for 80 For Brady.

"The exact moment Tom Brady 'went Hollywood' on the 80 for Brady set," Brady wrote as his caption on Instagram. "PS, The Rock, I’m free until August if you need help with any stunts in the meantime."

The photo that Brady shared with his Instagram followers shows him flexing.

As expected, the responses to this photo of Brady are mixed.

The 44-year-old is in excellent shape, and understandably so.

Brady wouldn't return to the NFL if he wasn't capable of handing the physical toll that comes with it.

"I knew my body, physically, could still do what it could do and obviously I have a love for the game, I think I'll always have a love for the game," Brady told ESPN. "I do think physically I'll be able to do it. I just felt like there was still a place for me on the field."

As for the film, 80 for Brady, it's unclear when that'll exactly release. The story will be based on four senior friends taking a road trip to Super Bowl LI to watch Brady.