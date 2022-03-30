NFL Head Coach Admits He ‘Never’ Believed Tom Brady

Technically, Tom Brady was retired for 39 days, but Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith never thought he wouldn’t be facing the legendary quarterback in 2022.

At the annual league meetings in Florida this week, Smith told reporters that he wouldn’t have believed Brady was actually retired until it was time for the first Bucs-Falcons game in the fall and he wasn’t out there.

Of course, that won’t be happening after Brady announced earlier this month that he was returning to football.

“I never thought he retired. I think I said that,” Smith said, via Greg Auman of The Athletic. “He was playing at a high level. Until we played Tampa and he wasn’t going to run out there, I was not going to believe it. He’s playing as good as anybody in the league.”

Since joining the Bucs in 2020, Brady is 4-0 against Atlanta. He’s 2-0 against Smith, who led the Falcons to a 7-10 record in his first season as head coach.

We wouldn’t fault Smith if he’s already tired of TB12, and given the quarterback’s history against the Falcons dating back to his days with the New England Patriots, most Atlanta fans probably feel the same way.